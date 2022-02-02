© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NWSL ratifies 1st collective bargaining agreement hoping it leads to more stability

By Tamara Keith,
Gus ContrerasSarah Handel
Published February 2, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST

NPR's Tamara Keith speaks with reporter Meg Linehan of The Athletic about the National Women's Soccer League signing their first collective bargaining agreement.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith
Gus Contreras
See stories by Gus Contreras
Sarah Handel
See stories by Sarah Handel