Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Russia expert Kristine Berzina about why European dependence on Russian natural gas — and the not-yet-operational Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany — have made it harder for NATO allies to remain united on pushing back against a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

