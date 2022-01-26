The child care industry is a failed business model: How the pandemic made it worse for families

Throughout the pandemic, child care has been a big challenge for families and for providers. And over the past couple of months, the omicron surge has made it even harder to keep doors open and provide reliable, consistent care that families need.

Deidre Anderson, CEO of EarlyStart, in Kansas City, Missouri, lays out the problems she’s had retaining and hiring staff, addressing COVID-19 exposures and outbreaks among kids and teachers, and keeping classrooms open.

And Linda Smith, director of the Early Childhood Development Initiative at the Bipartisan Policy Center, looks at the policy changes that could bolster the country’s crumbling child care industry.

