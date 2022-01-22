Fresh Air Weekend: Benedict Cumberbatch; 'Succession' actor Brian Cox

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Benedict Cumberbatch digs into toxic masculinity in 'The Power of the Dog': The British actor says the American West is "about as far from my lived experience as you can imagine." Cumberbatch got into his role for The Power of the Dog by spending time with real ranchers.

'To Paradise' is an inspired and vivid puzzle that doesn't quite come together: Hanya Yanagihara's much anticipated 700-page novel is a deliberately difficult work, made of up dazzling moments that tend lose their luster when pressed together.

'Succession' actor Brian Cox can't defend Logan Roy, but he can relate to him: Cox says the ruthless business tycoon he plays HBO's Succession is one of the most extraordinary roles he's ever taken: "He is a misanthrope [who] is very disappointed with the human experiment."

