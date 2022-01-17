What a terminal cancer diagnosis is teaching this neuroscientist about the human mind

David J. Linden, who’s a neuroscientist, recently received a terminal cancer diagnosis and was told he had between six and 18 more months left to live. He tells host Scott Tong what he’s learned about how the human mind works in the face of impending death.

Linden is a neuroscience professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the Kavli Neuroscience Discovery Institute. He’s also an author, and his most recent book is “Unique: The New Science of Human Individuality.” Read his essay in The Atlantic here.

