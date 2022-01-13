Lawsuit alleges 16 universities engage in price-fixing, collaborating to limit financial aid offers

A federal lawsuit against 16 private universities and colleges alleges that they collude to limit financial aid offers to admitted students.

Schools include Brown University, Yale University, Duke University, Northwestern University, Cornell University and others.

Melissa Korn, who covers higher education at The Wall Street Journal, explains the details.

