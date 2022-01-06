Biden calls insurrection 'a dagger at the throat of democracy' one year after Jan. 6 attack

Members of Congress will mark one year since the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol with a ceremony and moment of silence on the floor of the House of Representatives.

But while Democrats made calls for unity in the defense of Democracy, the country remains divided one year after rioters stormed the Capitol attempt to block Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with NPR’s Claudia Grisales and Domenico Montanaro.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

