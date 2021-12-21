© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Terracycle lawsuit reveals the limits of recycling

Published December 21, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST

In November, the recycling company TerraCycle and some of its partner corporations, including Coca-Cola, Proctor and Gamble, and Nestle, settled a lawsuit that claimed the TerraCycle labels were misleading and didn’t lead to all products being recycled. Terracycle made some changes.

But almost everyone agrees that recycling is a short-term solution to a larger problem: We create too much waste.

WHYY’s Alan Yu reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.