Typhoon Rai death toll rises in the Philippines

It’s storm season in the Philippines— and the strongest storm of 2021 has made a devastating landfall.

Typhoon Rai, locally known as Odette, has killed nearly 400 people so far with at least 50 people still missing.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Jhesset Enano, an independent journalist from Manila, Philippines, writing stories on the environment and climate change.

