Wisconsin needs a nonpartisan election commission 'now more than ever,' official says

Published December 13, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST
Residents vote at the Beloit Historical Society on Nov. 3, 2020, in Beloit, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins speaks with Wisconsin Public Radio reporter Laurel White about why some Republicans want to strip power from the Wisconsin Election Commission and give it to the Republican-controlled state legislature.

Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Election Commission, also joins Mullins and explains why the state needs a nonpartisan commission supervising elections “now more than ever.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.