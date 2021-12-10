© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story: Fear, feasts and hypocrisy

WSHU | By Fatou Sangare
Published December 10, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST
ETTH07_WSHU.jpg

This week on The Full Story we conclude the podcast, Everytown: The Hamptons. The campaign to shut down the Bel Aire Cove Motel is a success. The property is sold to the town and the working-class residents scramble to find new homes they can afford. But will this satisfy the residents who are more concerned about their property taxes than their neighbors? Reporter Charles Lane joins us for an update on what happened to the residents of the Bell Aire Cove Motel.

Guest:

Charles Lane, Senior Investigative Reporter, WSHU

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
