Come Dec. 27, New York City employees will be subject to another sweeping vaccine mandate. Mayor Bill De Blasio announced Monday that the city will require all on-site employees of private businesses to get vaccinated.

Erin Durkin of Politico New York joins host Scott Tong with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

