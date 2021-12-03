© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story: Lost work, court dates and the challenge of affordable housing

WSHU | By Fatou Sangare
Published December 3, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST
This week on The Full Story we continue with the podcast: Everytown, The Hamptons. The campaign to shut down a rundown motel in The Hamptons on Long Island is succeeding. The working class tenants are served eviction notices. They head to court. If the judge says they have to move, where will they go? The motel was one of the few housing options they could afford. The town officials say they’ll help them find new homes, but that’s a promise they can’t keep.

Guest:

Charles Lane, Senior Investigative Reporter, WSHU

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
