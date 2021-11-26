Recovering from Thanksgiving dinner? Here are some new shows to catch up on while you do

While many of us recover from Thanksgiving dinner, there’s plenty of new shows to catch up on.

Amazon’s survival drama “Hanna” dropped its third and final season, and Marvel superhero Hawkeye is getting the Disney + treatment, joining shows like “Wandavision” and “Loki.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.