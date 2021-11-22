Boston Globe reporter Dan Shaughnessy reflects on covering Larry Bird, '80's Celtics

Host Robin Young speaks with Dan Shaughnessy about his new book “Wish It Lasted Forever: Life With The Larry Bird Celtics.”

Book Excerpt: ‘Wish it Last Forever’

By Dan Shaughnessy

They are men in their sixties now, and all these years later there is still lively interaction, busting of chops, hugs of celebration, and sometimes sorrow. When you go through what these guys went through, winning the way they won, and laughing the way they laughed, green thread runs deep and connections don’t fade.

Periodically, Indiana Pacers administrative assistant Susy Fischer will take a call for consultant Larry Bird, ask, “Who’s calling please?,” then hear the person on the other end say, “Tell him it’s the best player who ever played for the Celtics.”

This means that M. L. Carr is on the line. Bird’s assistant is in on the joke.

“Hi, M.L.,” Fischer will say. “Let me see if Larry is in.”

Carr is the player who supplied protection when Bird was a rookie in the NBA. Anybody who wanted to get tough with Bird had to deal with M.L. A federal prison guard before he was a Celtic, Carr likes to say, “You can’t rattle me. I was in the big house. I told Maurice Lucas and all those other ‘enforcers’ that they’d have to go through me first. Those guys and those little NBA arenas were nothing compared with what I’d already dealt with.”

In a serious moment of reflection, Medicare-eligible Bird admits, “M.L. was my best teammate. He always had my back.”

M. L. Carr was “Froggy”—a nickname bestowed by Cedric Maxwell after he observed the way Carr’s legs bowed before he went up for a shot or rebound. Fans didn’t know about Froggy. It was an insider thing—the same with every team ever assembled. At every level, whether high school, college, or the pros, team members and those around them speak a locker room shorthand that they alone understand. Forty years later, hearing an old nickname or signature phrase is enough to transport a teammate back in time, the same way the smell of cinnamon toast puts you back in your mom’s cramped kitchen when you were five years old.

In 2021, if M. L. Carr walks through a crowded arena and hears “Froggy,” he knows that one of his former teammates is nearby. The only guys who call him Froggy are Bird, Maxwell, Kevin McHale, Danny Ainge, and other Celtics from the early 1980s.

Maxwell was “Cornbread” to NBA America, “Bread” to his teammates. Robert Parish was “Chief,” an homage to the gigantic, silent Indian in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. All Celtics fans knew Maxwell’s and Parish’s nicknames, but only folks in the inner sanctum knew that assistant coach Chris Ford was “Doc,” Rick Robey was “Footer,” Gerald Henderson was “Sarge,” and Rick Carlisle was “Flip.” Diminutive Boston Herald Celtics beat reporter Mike Carey was “Smurf.”

I was “Scoop.”

“You was always getting the damn scoop,” says Maxwell, who serves as a color analyst on Celtics radio broadcasts in 2021. “We knew we had to be careful around you.”

In 1984, after a forgettable NBA regular season game in which veteran guard Quinn Buckner struggled, I told Boston Globe readers that Buckner played “like a man with no clue.”

Maxwell, custodian of all the Celtics nicknames, loved it.

“Bucky is the man with no clue!” he hollered at practice the next day. “He is Inspector Clue-seau!”

“All these years later, Max still brings that shit up,” says Buckner, now a color analyst for Indiana Pacers broadcasts. “I’ll see him in the press dining room before we play the Celtics, and he’ll yell across the room, ‘There he is, Inspector Clue-seau!’ ”

“I’ll tell you one thing,” McHale says today. “When I see any of those guys across a room, I just get a gigantic smile on my face. It’s weird, and I noticed it years ago. If I see any of those guys a block away—Bill Walton, Max, Danny, M.L.—I get this visceral response. Something changes in me. I just get this big smile and this real sense of calm and cool and friendship. It’s hard to explain, but there’s something special that was there, and it remains with me.”

When I told Walton I was writing about my days with the Larry Bird Celtics of the 1980s, he said, “You cannot overemphasize in your book how much fun this was. It was better than perfect. Everybody couldn’t wait to get to practice every day. Everybody couldn’t wait to get to the airport, to get on the bus, to get to the games. Empty the thesaurus when you write this. You have license to print whatever superlative you can find. The basketball was superb and the community was remarkable. The people in my neighborhood in Cambridge and all the Celtics fans—the guy running the parking lot outside the Garden, the people in the restaurants, the people running the airport, and the people in the tollbooths at the tunnels. It was just such a joy. It was what you dream about and I wish it lasted forever.”

