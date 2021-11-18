Frida Kahlo's self-portrait 'Diego and I' purchased for nearly $35 million

A self-portrait by the Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo sold for a record amount this week. The painting, titled "Diego and I,” was purchased for $34.9 million at Sotheby’s. It’s the most expensive piece of artwork ever sold by a Latin American artist.

Robin Greeley, professor of art history at the University of Connecticut, discusses the significance of the painting and the sale.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.