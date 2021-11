COP26, the international climate conference in Glasgow, wrapped over the weekend. Some individual agreements and compromises were reached, but observers have called this meeting largely disappointing.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Alden Meyer, senior associate at E3G and frequent COP observer, about his take.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.