Police arrest a New London man on charges of involvement with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published November 12, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST
This photo allegedly shows Jeremy K. Baouche at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
This photo allegedly shows Jeremy K. Baouche at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Authorities have arrested a Connecticut man they say was part of the violent pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Jeremy K. Baouche, a 24-year-old New London man, is an engineer at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton. Authorities said he used his company computer to search for information about guns and the layout of the Capitol building. One video seems to show the man chanting through a megaphone inside the Capitol.

He appeared before a federal judge in New Haven this week and was released on $100,000 bail.

Davis Dunavin
