Parents of children with disabilities 'relieved' after judge throws out Texas mask mandate ban

A federal judge has overruled a ban on mask mandates in Texas schools, saying it violates the rights of children with disabilities.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott rolled out his executive order months ago to ban masking rules because he believes such measures to protect against COVID-19 should be left up to personal responsibility.

Texas Tribune political correspondent Patrick Svitek joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young with more.

