© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

After emotional testimony, Kyle Rittenhouse's defense plans to call more witnesses

Published November 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST

Defense attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse are planning to call several more witnesses on Thursday. Rittenhouse testified on Wednesday that he acted in self-defense when he killed two people and wounded another last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with Harvard Law School professor and retired judge Nancy Gertner about the case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.