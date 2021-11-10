How different states plan to spend infrastructure money

KQED political correspondent Marisa Lagos outlines how California plans to spend an estimated $45 billion dollars from the bipartisan infrastructure deal that passed in Congress last week, the largest share sent to any state.

St. Louis Public Radio political correspondent Jason Rosenbaum discusses why new federal infrastructure money could go toward rail yard improvements and road repairs in Missouri, and how the money has sparked divisions among Democrats and Republicans in the state.

WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs explains why some North Carolina members of Congress want federal infrastructure money to go toward the expansion of broadband in the state.

