NBA investigates allegations of racism against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver
In an ESPN report released last week by reporter Baxter Holmes, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is accused of racism and misogyny by 70 former and current employees.
The report details a toxic workplace environment that prompted the NBA to investigate.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd spoke to Martenzie Johnson, staffer writer for The Undefeated, about the investigation.
