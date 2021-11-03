Switzerland brings down hammer on FIFA's former president

Former longtime FIFA president Sepp Blatter has largely escaped direct implications of corruption, while associates landed in jail and U.S. federal courtrooms — until now.

Switzerland indicted Blatter on Tuesday on fraud and criminal mismanagement charges, along with Michel Platini, former French national team captain and European soccer executive.

Host Scott Tong speaks with the Wall Street Journal’s Joshua Robinson.

