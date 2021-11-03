CDC recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-old kids

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds.

