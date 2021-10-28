© 2021 WSHU
Scientists say they've found evidence of exactly when and where Vikings lived in North America

Published October 28, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT

A group of scientists say they’ve found clear evidence of exactly when and where Vikings lived in North America.

According to their findings, Vikings sailed to Newfoundland about 1,000 years ago, hundreds of years before Christopher Columbus crossed the Atlantic Ocean.

Joining host Scott Tong is Katherine Kornei, a science writer who covered the topic for The New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.