Pediatrician answers FAQs on Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

Many parents still have questions about the Pfizer vaccine trial process for children and potential side effects.

Hosts Scott Tong and Tonya Mosley speak with Dr. Kristin Moffitt, a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital, about the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel’s vote to recommend the vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.