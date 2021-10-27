© 2021 WSHU
Pediatrician answers FAQs on Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

Published October 27, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT

Many parents still have questions about the Pfizer vaccine trial process for children and potential side effects.

Hosts Scott Tong and Tonya Mosley speak with Dr. Kristin Moffitt, a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital, about the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel’s vote to recommend the vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.