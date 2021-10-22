The fate of women's rights in Afghanistan: Their lives 'ended overnight' when Taliban took over

Since the Taliban took power from the Afghan government in August, there has been immense uncertainty for women in the country. The group’s takeover has raised fears of a return to repressive policies and human rights violations against women and girls.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks to Heather Barr, associate director of the women’s rights division at Human Rights Watch, about the future of women’s rights in the country.

