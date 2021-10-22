Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots have been approved. Here's what you need to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement that Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients will be eligible for booster shots means about 99 million Americans will be able to get third doses as early as Saturday.

A statement by CDC head Rochelle Walensky reiterates that all three U.S.-approved vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are safe and effective options.

The announcement also raises questions: How do recipients choose which vaccine to get as a booster? Who is eligible? Will a third dose be required to be fully vaccinated?

Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, joins host Tonya Mosley to discuss.

