Climate change reporters Justin Worland of Time magazine and Zack Colman of Politico join Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley to discuss the politics of climate change in Washington, D.C., ahead of President Biden’s trip to the COP26 summit in Scotland where new greenhouse gas emissions targets are on the agenda.

