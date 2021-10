Executive privilege has been invoked by former President Donald Trump and his former staffer Steve Bannon — but what is its history? The Constitution contains no mention of executive privilege, and it wasn’t created until Dwight D. Eisenhower’s presidency.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Timothy Noah, staff writer at The New Republic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.