A group of missionaries from Christian Aid Ministries, an Ohio-based organization, has been kidnapped in Haiti by a notorious gang, among them children. One missionary was Canadian, while the other 16 were American.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jacqueline Charles of the Miami Herald to get an update on the situation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.