When it comes time to decide whether to get vaccinated, some people turn to religion

There’s plenty of data and science about how vaccines for COVID-19 save lives. But for many people, science is not the first place they turn to when making decisions about whether or not to be vaccinated.

For some, the case for vaccination has to be a religious one. Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Grant Blankenship has more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.