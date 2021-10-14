An aspirin a day keeps the doctor away ... or not? New guidance goes against taking drug daily

A new draft guidance is out this week about aspirin. A panel of independent medical experts with the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force say most adults should not take daily low-dose aspirin for heart health.

This is a reversal from their previous guidance in 2016.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong learns more with Dr. Steven Nissen, chair of cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. Nissen was not on the panel, but he has spoken out against routine use of aspirin for years.

