A number of celebrities have sparked debate after making anti-vaccine comments online and occasionally spreading misinformation.

Femi Oke, host of Al Jazeera English, digs into these controversies and explores whether there’s any evidence that stars are encouraging or stopping the public’s attitude to COVID-19 vaccines.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.