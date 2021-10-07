© 2021 WSHU
First vaccine to treat malaria — or any parasitic disease — gives epidemiologists hope

Published October 7, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT
A biologist examines a mosquito. (Rick Bowmer/AP)
World Health Organization malaria expert Dr. Mary Hamel and Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano of Ghana’s Health Service join Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss hopes for GlaxoSmithKline’s Mosquirix, which is not just the first vaccine to treat malaria, it’s also the first developed to treat any parasitic disease.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.