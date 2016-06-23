© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

LGBT Self-Defense Site 'Pink Pistols' Gains Followers After Orlando Massacre

By John Burnett
Published June 23, 2016 at 4:31 PM EDT

An "LGBT self-defense" website called Pink Pistols run by a disabled woman in Philadelphia has taken off since the Orlando massacre. The group's founder says her Facebook page has quadrupled in likes, and gun instructors all over the country have stepped forward to offer instruction for concealed carry licenses.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: June 26, 2016 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous Web version of this story incorrectly referred to the founder of the Pink Pistols as a man.
John Burnett
As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
See stories by John Burnett