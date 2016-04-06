© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

New York Primary Up Next for Presidential Candidates

Published April 6, 2016 at 1:06 PM EDT
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets the crowd following a Women for Hillary Town Hall meeting with New York City first lady Chirlane McCray and New York Congresswomen Yvette Clarke on April 5, 2016 at Medgars Evers College in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The meeting comes before the New York primary which takes place on April 19. (Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets the crowd following a Women for Hillary Town Hall meeting with New York City first lady Chirlane McCray and New York Congresswomen Yvette Clarke on April 5, 2016 at Medgars Evers College in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The meeting comes before the New York primary which takes place on April 19. (Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images)

New York will be a battleground for both parties in the state’s primary contests, with frontrunners Donald J. Trump and Hillary Clinton — who call New York home — hoping a home state advantage will help halt their rivals’ momentum.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks to Brian Mann of North Country Public Radio about what to look out for on April 19.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong Island