Oscar-Nominated 'Taxi' a Grim Wartime Ride

Torture is back in the news, thanks to congressional hearings into the practice of waterboarding. That means the timing is right for the Oscar-nominated documentary Taxi to the Dark Side, which centers on the death of an Afghan cab driver in U.S. custody. Film critic David Edelstein reviews the documentary, whose title makes it sound like a horror film. In some ways, Edelstein says, it actually is.

Director Alex Gibney's previous documentaries include Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room.

