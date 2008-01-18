Oscar Winner Sidney Poitier

The leading African-American actor of his generation and the first African-American to win the best-actor Oscar, Sidney Poitier may be best remembered for the classic In the Heat of The Night. That film took a best-picture Oscar; it's out now in a 40th-anniversary edition DVD.

Poitier's other films include The Defiant Ones, A Patch of Blue, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?, and To Sir, With Love.

This interview first aired on April 18, 2000.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.