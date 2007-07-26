Judges for Eisner Awards Put Up a Fight

The Eisner Awards are given out at Comic Con each year to recognize work in comics, graphic novels and other pop writing. But voting for the Eisners involves more than a ballot with nominees.

Judges are locked in a hotel room and have to submit nominations and then defend them.

The awards are named for Will Eisner, one of the pioneers of the graphic novel and creator of The Spirit comic books.

This year's Comic Con is set for July 26-29.

