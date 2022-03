Rapper and actor Mos Def is co-starring in the new film 16 Blocks. Recently he played a cop in the indie film The Woodsman, also starring Kevin Bacon. Mos Def's most recent rap album is The New Danger.

Def has appeared in the films Bamboozled, Monster's Ball, and Brown Sugar. An Obie winner, Mos Def made his Broadway debut with the play Topdog/Underdog.

This interview originally aired on Dec. 22, 2004.

