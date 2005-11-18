© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Cash Story: 'Walk the Line'

Fresh Air | By David Edelstein
Published November 18, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

Walk the Line is the new biopic about music icon Johnny Cash, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Man in Black and Reese Witherspoon as his wife, June Carter.

The film traces Cash's career from his early days singing as a boy on the local radio station to his touring days as one of America's most popular singers.

His long, and eventually successful, courtship of June Carter Cash is also depicted, offering viewers a look at the private side of a man whose public image was that of a brooding and talented rebel.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

David Edelstein
David Edelstein is a film critic for New York magazine and for NPR's Fresh Air, and an occasional commentator on film for CBS Sunday Morning. He has also written film criticism for the Village Voice, The New York Post, and Rolling Stone, and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times' Arts & Leisure section.
See stories by David Edelstein