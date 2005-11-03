Winkler, the Fonz, Resurfaces as a TV Lawyer

Henry Winkler plays a doctor on the new CBS sitcom Out of Practice, which premiered last month and can be seen Mondays at 9:30 p.m. Winkler also spent two seasons playing a lawyer on the TV series Arrested Development.

But by far, most people know Winkler as The Fonz (a.k.a. Arthur Fonzarelli) from the classic TV sitcom Happy Days. Winkler has been involved in dozens of TV and film projects over the years as an actor, producer and director. His films include Holes, The Waterboy, and I Shaved My Legs for This. He'll be appearing in the upcoming film Click, starring Adam Sandler and Christopher Walken.

