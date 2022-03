Book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews some new summer reads. Below is a list of her favorites:

Fiction

The Rule of Four, by Ian Caldwell

You Remind Me of Me, by Dan Chaon

The Master by Colm Toibin

The Jane Austen Book Club by Karen Joy Fowler

Dark Voyage by Alan Furst

Non Fiction

Truth & Beauty by Ann Patchett

The Americanization of Ben Franklin by Gordon S. Wood

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.