New Music Releases for Fall 2003

This fall brings a bevy of new music releases -- so many that we thought we needed a guide to sift through them.

NPR's Michele Norris talks with Tom Moon of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Will Hermes, a Senior writer for Spin magazine, about the treasure of new releases coming our way, including the first release from singer-songwriter Edie Brickell in 10 years.

AVAILABLE NOW:

Dave Matthews: Some Devil

Emmylou Harris: Stumble Into Grace

Outkast: Speakerboxxx/The Love Below

Gloria Estefan: Unwrapped

Elvis Costello: North

Nickelback: The Long Road

The Mavericks: The Mavericks

Joe Henry: Tiny Voices

Cesaria Evora: Voz d'Amor

The Bangles Reunion album

Erykah Badu EP

Rufus Wainwright: Want

RELEASED ON 9/30

Sting: Sacred Love

Iggy Pop: Skull Ring

Cassandra Wilson: Glamoured

RELEASED ON 10/7

Rickie Lee Jones: Evening Of My Best Day

RELEASED ON 10/14

Edie Brickell: Volcano

Virginia Rodrigues: Mares Profundos

LATER THIS FALL

Pink

The Strokes

Edie Brickell

Pat Martino

Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros

Wyclef Jean

