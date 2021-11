The image of Denmark is of a tolerant Scandinavian nation, one of the world's most generous donors of foreign aid. In reality, a xenophobic populist party has successfully played on the public's fears in the national debate about immigration. The country has adopted new rules to limit the number of asylum-seekers by making it harder for Danes to marry foreigners... pushing some loving couples abroad. Nick Spicer reports.

