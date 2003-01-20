© 2021 WSHU
'Happy Birthday' Song

By Robert Siegel
Published January 20, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Violinist Gidon Kremer of the orchestra Kremerata Baltica talks with Robert Siegel about the orchestra's new CD, Happy Birthday. The disc features many variations on the song, "Happy Birthday."

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.