Absentee ballots in Louisiana aren't counted if they're cast by someone who then dies before election day. State Sen. Reggie Dupre, Jr. wants to reverse that law. The Republican from Houma says if someone takes the time to vote, it should count, even if the voter doesn't live to see election day. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Dupre about the bill he's co-sponsored.

Copyright 2003 NPR