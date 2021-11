Host Bob Edwards talks to James Ledbetter, about the rise and fall of the Internet magazine, Industry Standard. In his book, Starving to Death on $200 Million a Year, Ledbetter relates how the publication benefited from the dot-com boom and then went bust, likely so many other companies. (Starving to Death on $200 Million: The Short, Absurd Life of the Industry Standard is published by Public Affairs; ISBN: 1586481290)

