© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Profile: WHO Director Gro Harlem Brundtland

By Brenda Wilson
Published January 6, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

A look at the controversial term of the departing director of the World Health Organization, Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland. The former prime minister of Norway is credited with rehabilitating an organization whose reputation had been tarnished by charges of corruption and mismanagement. But in the more than five years since she took charge, the burden of disease and health conditions among the world's poor has gotten worse. NPR's Brenda Wilson reports on how Brundtland dealt with the challenges of her job.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Brenda Wilson
Brenda Wilson is an award-winning correspondent and editor for NPR on national and international public health. She has developed a consistent body of work, examining the link between human behavior, social conditions, health and disease.